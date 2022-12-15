Mississippi State Officially Names Zach Arnett Head Football Coach

Mississippi State officially announced Zach Arnett as the Bulldogs' next head football coach on Thursday morning.

"I'm honored that Bracky Brett and Dr. Keenum have the faith in me to lead our program," Arnett said in a statement. "This is an extremely challenging time for both me and everyone associated with Mississippi State football. No one can ever replace Coach Leach and the impact he had on MSU and all of college football. This team is full of strong, resilient young men and we are committed to continuing to build on the foundation Coach Leach laid and continue to honor his legacy."

Arnett's defense has rightfully received praise every year he's been with the Bulldogs as the team has ranked in the top five of the SEC in his three seasons in Starkville in total defense, rushing defense and gaining turnovers.

Before coming to MSU, Arnett spent nine seasons at San Diego State under Aztecs head coach Rocky Long, who has been heralded as one of the best defensive minds in college football.

Arnett began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant in 2011 before being promoted to linebackers coach in 2014 and continuing to climb the ladder to defensive coordinator in 2018.

He is a two-time nominee for the Broyles Award (2020 and 2021), which is awarded annually to the nation's top assistant coach, and a member of the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute (2020).