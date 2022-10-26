Mississippi State Football Bowl Projections: Where Four Major Outlets Have the Bulldogs Playing This Postseason

Mississippi State football sits at 5-3 on the season with four games left to play, and the odds of the team reaching a 13th-consecutive bowl game seem incredibly likely.

CBS Sports, 247Sports, Bleacher Report and USA Today have consistently released college football bowl projections since the beginning of the season. Each has MSU playing in different bowls, ranging from a beloved game with a new name to some unfamiliar territory out west. No matter where they play, the Bulldogs are expected to face some notable opponents.

Here is a look at where those four major media outlets predict that the Bulldogs will end up after the regular season concludes.

CBS Sports

Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State

8 p.m. CT on Dec. 28

Houston, TX

247Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington

6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 17

Las Vegas, NV

Bleacher Report

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Maryland

11 a.m. CT on Jan. 2

Tampa, FL

USA Today

Music City Bowl vs. Purdue

11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31

Nashville, TN