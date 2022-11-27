Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State headed into Thursday's matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels as an underdog, pulling out a 24-22 road win in thrilling fashion to bring the Golden Egg back to Starkville.
That was plenty enough to propel the Bulldogs back into the rankings in the latest release of the Coaches Poll, where they cracked in at No. 25, while the Rebels fell out all together after standing at No. 19 in the previous week's rankings.
This marks the first time Mississippi State has been ranked in the Coaches Poll since Oct. 16, when the Bulldogs came in at No. 24.
Here's a complete look at the Coaches Poll this week, released Sunday afternoon:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Penn State
8. Tennessee
9. Washington
10. Kansas State
11. Clemson
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Florida State
15. Oregon
16. Oregon State
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. Notre Dame
20. South Carolina
21. Texas
22. UNC
23. UCF
24. UTSA
25. Mississippi State
Up next, the Bulldogs await the announcement of their bowl game destination, which will be released in the coming days.