Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll

Mississippi State headed into Thursday's matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels as an underdog, pulling out a 24-22 road win in thrilling fashion to bring the Golden Egg back to Starkville.

That was plenty enough to propel the Bulldogs back into the rankings in the latest release of the Coaches Poll, where they cracked in at No. 25, while the Rebels fell out all together after standing at No. 19 in the previous week's rankings.

This marks the first time Mississippi State has been ranked in the Coaches Poll since Oct. 16, when the Bulldogs came in at No. 24.

Here's a complete look at the Coaches Poll this week, released Sunday afternoon:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Penn State

8. Tennessee

9. Washington

10. Kansas State

11. Clemson

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UNC

23. UCF

24. UTSA

25. Mississippi State

Up next, the Bulldogs await the announcement of their bowl game destination, which will be released in the coming days.