Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State Has Something in Common With Projected National Championship Winner

    What do Mississippi State and Georgia have in common?
    Author:

    Mississippi State football finished out the regular season at 7-5 with a bowl destination to be announced in the future. The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs sit atop the College Football Playoff Rankings and are the team to beat -- currently projected to win the national championship.

    There are a lot of differences between these two teams and MSU certainly has some improving to do before it reaches the level Georgia is currently on, but there's one quite notable thing that both of these teams have in common -- something that also indicates MSU is far more on the up than it is given credit for.

    Georgia and Mississippi State are the only two teams in the nation to have at least three wins against teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Mississippi State's three have come against Texas A&M, NC State and Kentucky, while Georgia's four have come against Kentucky, Auburn, Clemson and Arkansas.

    Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Baylor Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Purdue each have two wins against teams ranked in the CFP Top 25. 

    Read More

    Here's a look at the complete list of teams who made it into the latest edition of the rankings:

    1. Georgia (12-0)
    2. Michigan (11-1)
    3. Alabama (11-1)
    4. Cincinnati (12-0)
    5. Oklahoma State (11-1)
    6. Notre Dame (11-1)
    7. Ohio State (10-2)
    8. Ole Miss (10-2)
    9. Baylor (10-2)
    10. Oregon (10-2)
    11. Michigan State (10-2)
    12. BYU (10-2)
    13. Iowa (10-2)
    14. Oklahoma (10-2)
    15. Pittsburgh (10-2)
    16. Wake Forest (10-2)
    17. Utah (9-3)
    18. NC State (9-3)
    19. San Diego State (11-1)
    20. Clemson (9-3)
    21. Houston (11-1)
    22. Arkansas (8-4)
    23. Kentucky (9-3)
    24. Louisiana (11-1)
    25. Texas A&M (8-4)

    USATSI_17230800 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State Has Something in Common With Projected National Championship Winner

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_14158345 (1)
    Basketball

    Rickea Jackson Leads the Way in Mississippi State's 102-55 Thumping of McNeese State

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17230800
    Football

    Oklahoma Coaching Search: OU Legend Hopes For Mike Leach, But It Doesn't Seem Plausible

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16432324 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named to SEC Community Service Team, Adding to Long List of Accolades

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17042448
    Football

    Headed to the SEC?: Three In-Conference Landing Spots For Spencer Rattler

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17231377
    Football

    SEC Bowl Projections: Where Each Team Is Projected to Land Before Selection Sunday

    Dec 1, 2021
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Hoops Signee Kimani Hamilton: How Does He Grade Out?

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17157297 (1)
    Football

    Five Mississippi State Players Land on PFF All-SEC Teams

    Nov 30, 2021