Mississippi State Has Something in Common With Projected National Championship Winner

Mississippi State football finished out the regular season at 7-5 with a bowl destination to be announced in the future. The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs sit atop the College Football Playoff Rankings and are the team to beat -- currently projected to win the national championship.

There are a lot of differences between these two teams and MSU certainly has some improving to do before it reaches the level Georgia is currently on, but there's one quite notable thing that both of these teams have in common -- something that also indicates MSU is far more on the up than it is given credit for.

Georgia and Mississippi State are the only two teams in the nation to have at least three wins against teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Mississippi State's three have come against Texas A&M, NC State and Kentucky, while Georgia's four have come against Kentucky, Auburn, Clemson and Arkansas.

Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Baylor Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Purdue each have two wins against teams ranked in the CFP Top 25.

Here's a look at the complete list of teams who made it into the latest edition of the rankings: