Mississippi State football kicks off its season in 10 days, and some rising stars are set to take the SEC by storm

The Bulldogs have the toughest schedule in the nation, but they also return more production and starters than any other conference team. Many of the team's biggest playmakers from last season are more experienced and ready to face off against some big competition.

Here are the top 10 returning players for Mississippi State heading into the 2022 campaign.

10. OL LaQuinston Sharp

Mississippi State's offensive line took a hit when standout Charles Cross was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Sharp's decision to return to the team will make a huge impact this year. The graduate student has repeatedly been one of the top players on a line with the tough job of protecting an Air Raid offense quarterback. Not only is his experience vital for this season, but in working with some of the younger Bulldogs, he will help set the program up for success in years to come.

9. DT Cameron Young

Young has seen time on the defensive line since his redshirt freshman season in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder appeared in eight games in 2021 and racked up 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended and one blocked field goal against Auburn. Young has been showing steady improvement and is looking to have a breakthrough year that ends with SEC accolades.

8. WR Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin

Griffin missed a few games in 2021 but was electric when he did have the opportunity to take the field. He was one of the most valuable kick returners on the team, recording 459 yards on the ground for an average of 32.8 yards per return, including a 100-yard touchdown return against NC State in the second game of the season. Aside from his work on special teams, Griffin hauled in 26 catches for 269 yards through the air.

7. RB Dillon Johnson

Despite being in a pass-heavy offense, Johnson has been a force to be reckoned with at the running back position. The junior out of Greenville rushed for 485 yards and four touchdowns last year. He also contributed some as a receiver, catching 65 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown. Johnson has also been utilized more in offseason practices and is looking to put up even bigger numbers once the regular season begins.

6. WR Jaden Walley

Walley had an incredible first season with the Bulldogs that ended with him being named to the 2020 All-SEC Freshman Team. His numbers in 2021 were a little bit lower, but his six touchdowns and 628 yards through the air still ranked him among the best on the team. The wide receiver is looking to jump back up to the top and have the best season of his collegiate career in 2022, especially given his veteran status.

5. LB Nathaniel Watson

Linebacker Watson broke through as a top defender in 2021. The redshirt senior registered 84 total tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks for the Bulldogs, and he cemented himself as a legitimate threat to opposing offenses. He has taken on an even bigger role in the offseason as a team leader, even being invited to represent the program at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Given the drastic improvements that Watson made between his redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior seasons, it's safe to say that his 2022 numbers will be even bigger.

4. LB Tyrus Wheat

Mississippi State boasts a talented group of linebackers, and Wheat looks to be one of the standout defenders for the team. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound graduate student can do a little bit of everything. Last season, he notched 46 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Wheat also hauled in one interception, defended three passes, and had both a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

3. RB Jo'quavious Marks

Marks is an offensive machine with the ability to make huge plays all across the field. In 2021, he totaled nine touchdowns -- six on the ground and three through the air -- and accumulated 918 overall yards for the Bulldogs. On top of his production on the offensive side of the ball, Marks also spent time on special teams as a kick returner. The speedster will likely be doing a little bit of everything once again this season.

2. CB Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes had one of the best freshman seasons in recent Mississippi State history in 2020, receiving countless conference and national accolades. Last season, Forbes had 60 total tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defended and three interceptions. 2022 should be the year that the junior truly breaks through on defense and leads the team to success.

1. QB Will Rogers

Rogers is entering the 2022 campaign ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. The third-year starter was among the best in the conference last season with 4,739 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, and he even led the nation with a completion percentage of 74 percent. The success of the Bulldogs this season largely rests on Rogers' shoulders, but he appears ready for the challenge.