Mississippi State football absolutely got the outcome it was after on a rainy Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium, recording an x-x win over the Memphis Tigers.

Several players shined in the season-opener in which the team actively held its own on defense and looked in-sync as on offensive unit overall.

Here's a look into just three of many players who shined on the outing:

1. QB Will Rogers.

Rogers garnered some much-deserved preseason attention after showing large improvement down the stretch of the 2021 season, and he only built upon it in his first performance of the fall.

Rogers maintained a high level of accuracy and ball placement with largely solid decision-making as he finished the evening 38-of-49 passing for 450 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. It will be interesting to watch how he continues to rise as the season rolls on.

2. LB Jett Johnson.

Johnson was a player who largely flew under-the-radar last season, at least where national attention is concerned. But that's starting to change and as long as he continues to perform the way he did this weekend, should continue to do so rapidly.

Johnson, who was named one of PFF's top returning linebackers ahead of the fall, finished the win with 13 total tackles (7 solo) and one quarterback hurry.

3. WR Rara Thomas.

The Air Raid offense is an offensive scheme that plays multiple receivers and distributes the ball well, but the cream still rises to the top. The player that best fit that on Saturday evening was Thomas, who finished out the game with five receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Expect him to continue to be a reliable target for Rogers in 2022 after showing flashes in several games of the 2021 season.