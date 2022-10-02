Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 42-24 Win Over Texas A&M

Mississippi State heads coach Mike Leach met with the media following Mississippi State's big win over Texas A&M.

Things didn't exactly go the way Mississippi State football had hoped for when the Bulldogs opened conference play against LSU last month, but the Bulldogs could hardly have played a better game against their second SEC opponent.

MSU played a complete game in all three phases to defeat a ranked Texas A&M team, 42-24 in Starkville.

"A&M is tough. They have some really good players," Leach said. 

"Everybody says they have the top recruit guys in the country, but the biggest thing is just do your job. They played petty tight and sharp. You try to keep them off-balance by playing the extremes…either come after them or look like you’re going to come after them and drop everybody."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say after the victory:

USATSI_19026398
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Texas A&M, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050287
Football

Preview: What To Know As Mississippi State Faces Texas A&M in Starkville

By Colin James
USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball to Host Troy in Preseason Scrimmage on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050381
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as the Bulldogs Take On Texas A&M

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19067172
Football

Mike Leach Discusses Upcoming Clash Between Mississippi State and Texas A&M

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026399
Football

Mississippi State Football: Bulldogs Listed as Slight Favorites Over Texas A&M

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19067172
Football

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 5

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19106433
Football

Mississippi State Wideout Lays Claim to 'Duck Waddle' Celebration

By Crissy Froyd