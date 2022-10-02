Things didn't exactly go the way Mississippi State football had hoped for when the Bulldogs opened conference play against LSU last month, but the Bulldogs could hardly have played a better game against their second SEC opponent.

MSU played a complete game in all three phases to defeat a ranked Texas A&M team, 42-24 in Starkville.

"A&M is tough. They have some really good players," Leach said.

"Everybody says they have the top recruit guys in the country, but the biggest thing is just do your job. They played petty tight and sharp. You try to keep them off-balance by playing the extremes…either come after them or look like you’re going to come after them and drop everybody."

