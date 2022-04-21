This Mississippi State defense is becoming a more solidified unit and showing steady improvement during the spring.

The defensive line is getting after the quarterbacks, the linebackers are making big-time hits, and the secondary have been ballhawks this spring. During Tuesday's practice session, it became apparent that this defense is ready to compete.

The linebacking corps for the Bulldogs is looking very impressive so far this spring. They are led by senior Tyrus Wheat, who is very quick off the edge and applies tons of pressure on any tackle he faces. Wheat recorded two tackles and a sack during Tuesday's practice.

The Bulldogs have experience within their group of linebackers, but they also have some young guys that have stepped up and are looking to make an impact in 2022. Some guys to look out for include Timar Rodgers and Michael Robinson who had six combined tackles and two pass-blocks during practice Tuesday. Freshman Nathaniel Watson also had an impressive practice, recording two sacks.

State's secondary is filled with extremely talented guys like Emmanuel Forbes, Decamerion Richardson, and Jackie Matthews who all had an outstanding spring so far. The MSU defensive backfield recorded three interceptions at Tuesday's practice, two of which were returned for a touchdown.

Energy and intensity have been a theme on both sides of the ball while the Bulldogs remain a work in progress overall.

When asked about how the team has been improving over the spring, Mike Leach compared the steady improvement as "painting Disneyland."

"You're always fixing something," Leach said. "It's like painting Disneyland. As a kid I went to Disneyland, so I read the brochure all over the place. They start painting one side and never stop".

That's what the Bulldogs are doing are showing this spring -- getting one percent better each day as they prepare to take on arguably the toughest schedule in the nation.