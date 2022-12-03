Mississippi DL Nathan Pickering Reveals Plans For 2023 Season

Mississippi State defensive lineman Nathan Pickering will be a Bulldog once more for the 2023 season, as he made clear on social media Thursday.

Pickering announced the news via Twitter with the same "run it back" graphic that some other Bulldogs have used to indicate their return.

Pickering ended the 2022 season with 25 total tackles (11 solo), also recording two sacks and one pass defended. Over four seasons with the Bulldogs to this point, Pickering tallies 78 tackles (31 solo), 11 sacks and a single pass defended.

This is one of many important defensive players that MSU has held onto at season's end with the return of names like edge rusher Jordan Davis, linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and linebacker Jett Johnson.

The Bulldogs defense had several impressive accomplishments throughout the year, including holding Alabama and standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a mere combined 29 total team rushing yards despite the loss.

With the amount of experience coming back under heralded defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs have a chance to truly be something special in 2023.