Mississippi State EDGE Tyrus Wheat Reveals Intentions Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Mississippi State EDGE Tyrus Wheat has made his decision clear ahead of the 2023 season.

Bulldogs edge rusher Tyrus Wheat will not be returning to Mississippi State for the 2023 season. 

That was made evident when it was announced via Twitter on Thursday that he had accepted an East-West Shrine Bowl invite, meaning he's headed for the NFL Draft.

Wheat was widely considered an underrated prospect ahead of the 2022 season, ultimately finishing it out with 54 total tackles (25 solo), six sacks, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

To this point in his career, Wheat has tallied 130 combined tackles (56 solo), 18 sacks, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. 

It will be interesting to see just where Wheat lands as he prepares to take the next step in his career with the potential to be a big steal for an NFL team. He's one of the few players Mississippi State loses on defense as the team has officially retained big names like linebacker Jett Johnson, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, linebacker Nathaniel Watson and defensive tackle Nathan Pickering.

