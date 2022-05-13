Skip to main content

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Heading into 2022 Season With A Chip on His Shoulder

Emmanuel Forbes heads into the 2022 season as arguably one of the most underrated players at the position.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has proven himself time and time again on the football field, but he might be underrated heading into the 2022 season.

The junior out of Grenada, Mississippi was recently left off out of a conversation regarding the 2023 NFL Draft that many believe he should be part of. Pro Football Focus released a Twitter graphic containing five cornerbacks that they expect to go in the first round of next year's draft, and Forbes was not one of them. Interestingly enough, each of the five cornerbacks was from a different SEC team. 

Forbes' response was short and sweet. He retweeted the graphic with a simple pin emoji above it, showing that he plans to come back to the list once he puts up more statistics in the coming season. 

Although he has only been part of the team for the past two seasons, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete has made his mark on the program. In his 2020 rookie season, Forbes had 44 total tackles and five interceptions-- three of which were returned for touchdowns. At the end of the season, he received multiple accolades, including being named to the 2020 Freshman All-SEC Team and 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Forbes continued to improve as a sophomore in 2021. He totaled 59 tackles-- 45 of which were solo-- and had five tackles-for-losses. On top of dozens of tackles, he also accounted for one forced fumble and three interceptions. 

Heading into his junior season, Forbes will continue to emerge as one of the leaders of the Bulldogs' defense. His plans for the future remain unclear, although he will likely enter the NFL Draft at some point in the next few years. 

USATSI_18171745
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Texas A&M in Game 1 of Series

By Crissy Froyd3 hours ago
USATSI_17875174
Baseball

How NCAA Transformation Committee's Potential Proposals Could Impact Mississippi State if Implemented

By Elizabeth Keen21 hours ago
USATSI_17298292
Football

Mumme-Leach Connection on Full Display in Philadelphia Eagles QB Room

By Crissy FroydMay 11, 2022
USATSI_3253831
Football

Hal Mumme, Mentor of Mike Leach, Founds NIL Agency

By Crissy FroydMay 11, 2022
USATSI_18097087
Baseball

Three Statistical Takeaways From Mississippi State's 8-6 Loss to Samford

By Elizabeth KeenMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17987840
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Samford

By Elizabeth KeenMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17157308 (2)
Football

Mike Leach Makes an Intriguing Point With Kentucky Derby, College Football Playoff Comments

By Crissy FroydMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18128705
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes on Samford

By Crissy FroydMay 10, 2022