CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Heading into 2022 Season With A Chip on His Shoulder

Emmanuel Forbes heads into the 2022 season as arguably one of the most underrated players at the position.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has proven himself time and time again on the football field, but he might be underrated heading into the 2022 season.

The junior out of Grenada, Mississippi was recently left off out of a conversation regarding the 2023 NFL Draft that many believe he should be part of. Pro Football Focus released a Twitter graphic containing five cornerbacks that they expect to go in the first round of next year's draft, and Forbes was not one of them. Interestingly enough, each of the five cornerbacks was from a different SEC team.

Forbes' response was short and sweet. He retweeted the graphic with a simple pin emoji above it, showing that he plans to come back to the list once he puts up more statistics in the coming season.

Although he has only been part of the team for the past two seasons, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete has made his mark on the program. In his 2020 rookie season, Forbes had 44 total tackles and five interceptions-- three of which were returned for touchdowns. At the end of the season, he received multiple accolades, including being named to the 2020 Freshman All-SEC Team and 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team.

Forbes continued to improve as a sophomore in 2021. He totaled 59 tackles-- 45 of which were solo-- and had five tackles-for-losses. On top of dozens of tackles, he also accounted for one forced fumble and three interceptions.

Heading into his junior season, Forbes will continue to emerge as one of the leaders of the Bulldogs' defense. His plans for the future remain unclear, although he will likely enter the NFL Draft at some point in the next few years.