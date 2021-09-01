Watch: Mike Leach Previews Week 1 Matchup vs. LA Tech

Mississippi State football is now mere days away from the 2021 season opener against the LA Tech Bulldogs.

Head coach Mike Leach's team has come a long way with a more normal offseason to get the proper reps in ahead of the upcoming season -- something the Bulldogs didn't have when the Air Raid was introduced to Starkville last year.

Leach met with the media Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup and the progress he's seen from his team.

“We’re a work in progress. I am glad that we are getting close to playing," Leach said. "We are getting tired of playing one another, and I think it is about time to get tested by other teams. I think we have steadily improved. We’ve got a lot of work to go, but we have been playing hard. We practiced hard, and we still have some guys kind of emerging out there. It is exciting, and I do think there will probably be some movements as the season goes on with the way it appears and how quickly some of the young guys are picking things up.”

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Tuesday evening: