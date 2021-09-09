The Bulldogs Believe in Mike Leach, And You Should Too

It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but Mississippi State displayed the type of 'fight' you want to see in a winning team.

Mississippi State believes in Mike Leach, and you should too.

A win is a win, as they say. Yet, we’re left wondering what exactly this Mississippi State team is capable of after its Week 1 35-34 comeback victory on Saturday afternoon.

Out of all the takeaways I personally walked away with after that game, the one that stood out the most is how this group didn’t give up. It would’ve been very easy for many of the top guys on this roster to have mailed it in when they were down 31-14 after three quarters – but they didn’t.

That's a testament to Leach's coaching philosophy and how bought in the players are to what he's putting down in Starkville/

They kept fighting.

A good team will go as far as they want to go. And this team clearly has the drive and confidence to compete until the fourth-quarter clock hits zero. That is a trait that comes naturally to some people, and others often take on the personality of their leader, their coach, their mentor.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach wasn’t pleased with the win on Saturday – but I’m willing to bet that behind closed doors, he was happy that his team fought back in a game they shouldn’t have been behind to begin with.

This Mississippi State team has a lot to improve and build on heading into Week 2, and they know it.

The takeaway: If Mississippi State can clean up bad penalties, execute on both sides of the ball the way they’re capable of, and show the fight they displayed against Louisiana Tech – this team is absolutely capable of double-digit wins.

Mississippi State will look to continue on the right side of the win column when it faces NC State (1-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.