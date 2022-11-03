Mississippi State football (5-3) is looking to get back to the win column after dropping its past two games to Kentucky and Alabama on the road. Now, the team returns home to face the Auburn Tigers (3-5) in Davis Wade Stadium.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of the matchup to talk everything from the preview of the game to the departure of former MSU athletic director John Cohen to the hypothetical existence of a degree in basketweaving.

Among the questions Leach was asked was as to if the departure of Cohen to the program MSU faces next changes anything or adds to the motivation.

And he put his response simply.

“The other teams run their plays,” Leach said. “I’m busy thinking about how to address that. So no, I don’t really think it affects a lot.”

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say earlier this week:

MSU and Auburn are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.