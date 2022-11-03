Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Auburn, Basketweaving and More

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of the Bulldogs' Saturday meeting with Auburn.

Mississippi State football (5-3) is looking to get back to the win column after dropping its past two games to Kentucky and Alabama on the road. Now, the team returns home to face the Auburn Tigers (3-5) in Davis Wade Stadium.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of the matchup to talk everything from the preview of the game to the departure of former MSU athletic director John Cohen to the hypothetical existence of a degree in basketweaving.

Among the questions Leach was asked was as to if the departure of Cohen to the program MSU faces next changes anything or adds to the motivation.

And he put his response simply.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The other teams run their plays,” Leach said. “I’m busy thinking about how to address that. So no, I don’t really think it affects a lot.”

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say earlier this week:

MSU and Auburn are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans Talks Bulldogs Ahead of Debut Season

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19281906
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17627333
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Standout Tolu Smith Named to All-SEC Preseason First Team

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19024762
Football

SEC Football Week 10: Predictions and Betting Odds for Each Conference Matchup

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_17953953
News

Mississippi State Athletic Director Search: Potential Candidates to Replace John Cohen

By Colin James
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Defensive Award

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19280291
Football

Around the SEC: Three Potential Replacements for Former Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17517074
Football

From State to Sundays: Dak Prescott Shows Steady Improvement in Second Game Back from Injury

By Elizabeth Keen