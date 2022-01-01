Top 10 Moments Across Baseball, Football and Other Bulldogs Sports in 2021

While 2021 may have not been the best year for everyone, it was certainly a great year for Mississippi State athletics.

The Bulldogs saw success in nearly every sport and did things for their university that were previously unheard of. Current Bulldogs stars rose to the top of the conference and nation, while former players saw professional success. There were big wins, tough losses and a whole lot of memories made in the process.

There were too many wonderful moments to list, so here is a ranking of the 10 best moments for Mississippi State sports in 2021.

10. Men's basketball reached the NIT Championship.

The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season under head coach Ben Howland, but they came to life in the postseason. After receiving an invitation to the NIT tournament as a result of not making it to the NCAA postseason, the team went on a rampage. They defeated Saint Louis, Richmond and Louisiana Tech as the fourth seed to advance to the finals against Memphis. Although they were defeated by a score of 77-64, the team showed promise and managed to pick up some game-changing recruits as a result.

9. Head coach Mike Leach showed his dance moves to the world.

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach is known for his witty and unique comments, but apparently, he can dance too. After his team's massive comeback win over Auburn on Nov. 13, Leach was not afraid to show some personality in the locker room. Many players recorded him demonstrating his signature moves, which included stepping in place and reaching his hands to the sky. The video made the rounds on social media and further added to Leach's legacy.

8. Men's tennis finished the year with a top-25 ranking.

The MSU men's tennis team is arguably one of the school's most underrated athletic programs and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 15 nationally according to Intercollegiate Tennis Association. They are continually bringing in new talent and squaring off against the best in the country. Their 2021 record was 18-10-- including 5-7 in the SEC-- and they reached the Round of 16 in the NCAA Team Tournament.

7. The road to Omaha ran through Starkville (again).

State's baseball team has made a habit of making the NCAA Tournament, and the road to the College World Series in Omaha began in Starkville in 2021. Dudy Noble Field hosted both the regionals and super regionals and welcomed teams such as Campbell, VCU, Samford and Notre Dame. Multiple days had record-breaking turnouts and set new precedents for other teams in the NCAA. The Diamond Dawgs claimed the 2-1 series victory over Notre Dame to advance to the CWS in front of a packed house that was unaware of what the future would hold for the team.

6. Baseball standout Tanner Allen was named SEC Player of the Year.

Right-fielder Tanner Allen received plenty of accolades during his senior season, but few were bigger than his recognition as the SEC Player of the Year. Allen posted a .383 batting average with 100 hits, 66 runs-batted-in and 72 runs scored. Perhaps his greatest quality was his ability to work the bases so well- he could turn doubles into game-winning triples easily with his quick feet. Allen helped lead his team through the CWS and was drafted No. 118 in the 2021 MLB Draft.

5. MSU Softball used late run to reach NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State reached their fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament in softball after winning eight of their last 10 games, including seven against SEC opponents. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 33-23 record despite having the eighth-toughest schedule in the nation. MSU found themselves in the Stillwater Regional with No. 5 Oklahoma State, Boston University and Campbell. Although MSU could not defeat OSU in the regional final, they showed plenty of promise for the future.

The Bulldogs looked all but defeated halfway through the second quarter of their matchup with the Auburn Tigers. Trailing 28-3, the thought of a comeback in a little more than 30 minutes of play seemed almost impossible-- that is, until the impossible happened. Quarterback Will Rogers finished 44-of-55 passing for 415 yards and six touchdowns, and the team scored 40 unanswered points to seal a 43-34 victory. This was the largest comeback in program history and broke the previous record of a 21-point comeback, which was set on Sept. 4 against Louisiana Tech.

3. Track and field Bulldogs took on the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed one year due to the pandemic, but a very special group of current and former Bulldogs used the one-year delay to continue to improve. Marco Arop and Brandon McBride ran the 800-meter dash, Marta Pan Freitas raced in the 1,500-meter distance run, Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson competed in the javelin throw and Erica Bougard participated in the Heptathlon. Both Arop and Freitas reached the semifinals for their respective events, but Bougard ultimately stole the show. She placed among the world's top 10 and represented the United States in Tokyo.

2. Women's Volleyball had the best season in program history.

The joyful atmosphere surrounding Mississippi State's volleyball team grew all season and reached its peak when the Bulldogs reached their first NCAA Tournament in program history. Under head coach Julie Darty-Dennis, State posted a 25-6 record, including 16-2 in the SEC, and made the city of Starkville grow to love the sport. Although they fell to Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the chance to play in the postseason was a great experience for the young team.

1. The Diamond Dawgs finally brought home a national championship.

For years, various Mississippi State teams have tried to bring home a national championship. The Diamond Dawgs finally accomplished that in 2021. After dropping the first game of the CWS Finals to Vanderbilt, they dominated the final two matchups to claim the biggest prize in all of college baseball. Pitcher Will Bednar was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player, and the following players were named to the All-Tournament Team: Logan Tanner, Luke Hancock, Lane Forsythe, Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan. Six months later, the joy surrounding the 2021 team has not died down, and fans hope that this year's season will be filled with just as much success.