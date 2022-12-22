Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett Addresses Future of the Bulldogs in Introductory Press Conference

Zach Arnett was officially named the Mississippi State head football coach of Dec. 15, following the unexpected passing of former Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

While Arnett is faces a large task in moving into this role after being promoted from defensive coordinator, the amount of success he's had and the dominance of his defenses both at San Diego State and Mississippi State bode well for the future.

The two-time nominee for the Broyles Award met with the medias Wednesday to address future plans and the state of the program as it prepares to move forward under him.

He indicated that passing game coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. would the handing the offensive play-calling while he would handle the defensive side of the ball in the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl.

Things will obviously be different in the absence of Leach, but there's a lot to celebrated coming off of Early Signing Day as the Bulldogs put together yet another strong class that will pay dividends in the future.

"I think today’s success, the class we put together, the guys we have in it, who we had committed prior to the tragic news of Coach Leach’s passing, and stayed with us sends quite the statement about the young men we were recruiting, the families they come from, and says a whole lot about the entire program," Arnett said.

"The coaches that went on the road, got into the homes and spent time with them, and reaffirmed why the guys were committed to us in the first place. It says a lot about our locker room, those guys developed relationships with the young men on our team, and nothing changed. It was a constant in the locker room and they want to be part of his program because they relate to the guys in the locker room. They’re Mississippi State kind of guys. Coaches who recruited, recruiting staff who put in a lot of hard, unrecognized hours did a tremendous job. We’re enjoying the fruits of our labor today."

Watch below to hear everything Arnett had to say Wednesday: