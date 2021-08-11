Bulldogs RB Dillon Johnson, RB Jo'quavious Marks, S Fred Peters, S Jalen Green Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Four Mississippi State players -- running backs Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious "Woody" Marks in addition to safeties Fred Peters and Jalen Green -- met with the media following Tuesday's practice (the fifth of fall camp 2021).

The players answered questions from reporters on a variety of topics surrounding both themselves and their teammates.

Johnson is one of them, who explained changes and things he's noticed about both his own game and that of Marks.

"If you haven't noticed, Jo'quavious has gotten a little more weight on him," Johnson said. "I lost weight... I'm trying to get more elusive... he was very elusive last year... He's fast. He's fast, I've gotten faster. We just try to be balanced... help each other be better and better every day."

Watch below for the complete interview with Johnson and the other three players (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):