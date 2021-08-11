Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson, RB Jo'quavious Marks, S Fred Peters, S Jalen Green Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Multiple Bulldogs players met with the media following Tuesday's practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Four Mississippi State players -- running backs Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious "Woody" Marks in addition to safeties Fred Peters and Jalen Green -- met with the media following Tuesday's practice (the fifth of fall camp 2021).

The players answered questions from reporters on a variety of topics surrounding both themselves and their teammates.

Johnson is one of them, who explained changes and things he's noticed about both his own game and that of Marks.

"If you haven't noticed, Jo'quavious has gotten a little more weight on him," Johnson said. "I lost weight... I'm trying to get more elusive... he was very elusive last year... He's fast. He's fast, I've gotten faster. We just try to be balanced... help each other be better and better every day."

Watch below for the complete interview with Johnson and the other three players (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

PLAYERS_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Football

Bulldogs RB Dillon Johnson, RB Jo'quavious Marks, S Fred Peters, S Jalen Green Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

WASHINGTON_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

MELE_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs RBs Coach Eric Mele Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Photo Credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

'Streaky' Bulldogs Continue to Aim for Improvement Heading into Fifth Practice of Fall Camp

USATSI_13501450 (1)
Football

Former Bulldogs Quarterback Tommy Stevens Waived After Signing With Third NFL Team

USATSI_15222201
Football

Mike Leach Indicates Two Frontrunners in Open Mississippi State QB Competition

USATSI_15082116
Football

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Full Press Conference, 08/09/2021

USATSI_16448042
Football

Texas Rangers Gave Jerry Jones Advice on Dak Prescott Injury