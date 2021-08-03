LB's Commitment to Mississippi State Came Down to Connection: 'It Just Felt Like Home to Me'

LSU football is known for its success on the recruiting trail and can compete with some of the best in the Southeastern Conference trying to land the top talent in the nation.

But it comes down to far more than just prestige and success by the numbers over history.

2022 linebacker and 247Sports three-star prospect Javae Gilmore (Amite - Amite, LA) became the 17th commitment of the Bulldogs' 2022 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, just after the Summer Slam event last Friday. Much of his decision had to do with the environment and the staff.

"It really just felt like home to me," Gilmore said in a report from 247Sports. "Every coach on their staff built that bond with me and I love their whole staff. The whole staff recruited me hard. I am close to Coach (Zach) Arnett and Coach (Matt) Brock but really, the whole staff treated me like family, not just one or two coaches."

Gilmore may have waited until Monday to make his decision public, but informed MSU of his commitment on Friday.

"When I told them Friday, they were all excited and welcomed me home," he said. "Everyone welcomed me to the family and my parents love my decision, too. It's only a four-hour drive so I am not too far from home. And my parents felt at home themselves at Mississippi State."

Gilmore holds several offers from schools across the country and had narrowed his list down to Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina before he announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

He's been looked at in several different spots, including linebacker, defensive end and tight end.

Gilmore says the Bulldogs have appreciation for his versatility and like him as a will or a sam linebacker -- so we'll see exactly where he's lined up once he makes his way to Starkville.