Mississippi State Lands Georgia WR Via Transfer Portal

The Mississippi State Bulldogs added another standout athlete to their talented group of wide receivers.

Former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson announced his commitment to MSU on Saturday morning, only a few days after entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman saw playing time for the 2022 CFP National Champions but ultimately decided that his time would be better spent at another SEC university.

Robinson played in eight games for UGA but was not targeted near as much as he could have been. Out of the eight games he played, he only had receptions in two-- in the other six, he was running routes in hopes of being open and seen. Robinson had two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown during the 2021 season. His season-long was a catch of 12 yards against UAB on Sept. 11-- this also happened to be his lone touchdown catch. Robinson tacked on another reception for six yards against Vanderbilt.

Coming out of Eagle's Landing Christian School in McDonough, Georgia, Robinson had high expectations placed on him. According to the 247Sports Composite, he was a four-star high school prospect with a 0.8997 overall score. Robinson also received recognition as the No. 29 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 49 overall wide receiver in the nation.

Robinson's strength and speed make him a great addition to Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, especially since standout wide receiver Makai Polk will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He will join new teammates Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and Malik Heath in making the Bulldogs offense a force to be reckoned with.

Mississippi State has done an outstanding job of recruiting this offseason. The team has picked up some talented transfers from other colleges and signed a top-25 recruiting class in December. It sure seems like the Bulldogs are on track to have an outstanding 2022 season and bring pride to their program and university.