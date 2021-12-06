Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Mississippi State LB Announces Transfer Destination

    Rodney Groce is joining the Sun Devils.
    Author:

    Former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier on Nov. 2 after departing from the team in October, is joining the Arizona State Sun Devils.

    Groce announced the news via Twitter on Monday afternoon following an official visit with the program. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has four remaining seasons of eligibility and will be able to play immediately in the 2022 season.

    Groce, who was largely unproductive at Mississippi State and is unfortunately most known for the penalty called on him the LSU game that gave the Tigers an extra set of downs on a drive they would go on to score on, has the chance to get things going with a change of scenery.

    He'll join a linebackers room that features juniors Darien Butler, Merlin Robertson and freshman Eric Gentry as starters. If one of those players does not return next season (which appears most likely to be Butler), Groce has a very real chance to crack into the starting lineup.

    It will be interesting to see if Groce can make his way into the rotation early on and how much he can capitalize on the opportunity moving forward.

