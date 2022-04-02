Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Bulldogs' Progress Through Spring Practice

Mississippi State head coach mike Leach met with the media Saturday to discuss what he's seen from his team so far through spring practice.

Mississippi State football hit the field for the fifth day of spring practice on Friday, which saw a big day for the defense, which collected three interceptions, as well as some small flashes from the offense from certain players in their own right.

Head coach Mike Leach said Sawyer Robertson and Will Rogers still maintain the edge in the quarterback room, though Daniel Greek did get a chance to show some good things over the weekend with the game appearing to slow down for him some.

"I think he's improved," Leach said. "I thought it was good work for him [on Saturday]. It was good to check out what he could do. I think that Will [Rogers] and Sawyer [Robertson] still have the upper hand though."

Transfer receivers Justin Robinson and Jordan Mosley have been players to keep an eye on as both adjust to the offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They're getting better," Leach said. "I don't think they're in a rhythm yet. I think this spring is going to be very good for them. Really, it's just the timing of things. They're still kind of absorbing and learning the offense. But both are getting better."

Overall, perhaps the best takeaway from spring ball so far has been the high level of enthusiasm, which Leach didn't hesitate to praise.

"Probably the energy we practice with. We have really good energy and intensity when we come out and practice," Leach said. "Everybody likes being out here and everybody embraces the work."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Saturday:

USATSI_13549080 (4)
Football

3-Star WR Visits Mississippi State on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen18 minutes ago
USATSI_17987842
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Arkansas, Game 2

By Crissy Froyd7 hours ago
USATSI_17987786
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls Hard in 8-1 Loss to Arkansas in Game 1

By Elizabeth Keen19 hours ago
USATSI_17988165
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Game 1 (04/01/2022)

By Crissy Froyd23 hours ago
Tony Hughes Media Session 033122
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Assistant Coaches Talk Spring Practice

By Crissy FroydApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17997614
Football

Looking Back on Bruce Arians' Time With the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Elizabeth KeenApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17987813
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Arkansas in Game 1

By Catherine AuthementMar 31, 2022
Decamerion Richardson Post Practice Interview
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Players Discuss First Day in Pads at Spring Practice

By Crissy FroydMar 31, 2022