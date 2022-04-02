Mississippi State head coach mike Leach met with the media Saturday to discuss what he's seen from his team so far through spring practice.

Mississippi State football hit the field for the fifth day of spring practice on Friday, which saw a big day for the defense, which collected three interceptions, as well as some small flashes from the offense from certain players in their own right.

Head coach Mike Leach said Sawyer Robertson and Will Rogers still maintain the edge in the quarterback room, though Daniel Greek did get a chance to show some good things over the weekend with the game appearing to slow down for him some.

"I think he's improved," Leach said. "I thought it was good work for him [on Saturday]. It was good to check out what he could do. I think that Will [Rogers] and Sawyer [Robertson] still have the upper hand though."

Transfer receivers Justin Robinson and Jordan Mosley have been players to keep an eye on as both adjust to the offense.

"They're getting better," Leach said. "I don't think they're in a rhythm yet. I think this spring is going to be very good for them. Really, it's just the timing of things. They're still kind of absorbing and learning the offense. But both are getting better."

Overall, perhaps the best takeaway from spring ball so far has been the high level of enthusiasm, which Leach didn't hesitate to praise.

"Probably the energy we practice with. We have really good energy and intensity when we come out and practice," Leach said. "Everybody likes being out here and everybody embraces the work."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Saturday: