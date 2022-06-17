Skip to main content

Mike Leach Talks "Battle" Between QBs Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach offered some insight into the Bulldogs' quarterback situation Thursday.

Among the many things Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach is known for is keeping a quarterback room competitive. 

That's something that hasn't changed heading into the 2022 season. Junior signal-caller Will Rogers is expected to get the starting nod and potentially become one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC this year -- anything short of that would be a shock after he broke both program and SEC records, completing 73.9% of his passes for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021.

But the Bulldogs also have a talented passer in Sawyer Robertson, who performed impressively within the Air Raid system at Coronado High School. Based on the way MSU's quarterback room currently looks, Robertson is in a solid position to become QB1 in Starkville after Rogers' time comes to an end.

During the Road Dawgs tour, which stopped in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday, Leach hinted at what he's calling a "battle" between Robertson and Rogers, according to a report from Stefan Krajisnik of The Clarion Ledger. 

Of course, this is not something to be taken out of context and was likely meant more so to commend Robertson for the progress he's made after a performance in the spring that had a lot of high points for the freshman rather than to suggest the fact he could actually overtake Rogers for the starting gig in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how things play out down the line at quarterback for MSU, with Rogers projected to enter the NFL Draft as early as 2023 by some analysts.

