Mike Leach: Will Rogers Would Be Bulldogs' Starting QB if Season Started Today

Will Rogers would be taking the snaps if Mississippi State had a game today, according to the head coach.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said that he thought sophomore quarterback Will Rogers was more consistent than his primary competition, South Alabama transfer, Chance Lovertich after the Bulldogs' second scrimmage.

“I think they both have good qualities," Leach said. "I think they’re battling to stay within themselves as far as consistency. I think Will is more consistent than Chance.”

On Wednesday evening, he was asked if he had named a starting quarterback. While Leach hasn't officially given anyone the title, now 10 days away from the start of the season, he did say that Rogers would get the nod if the season started today.

The reasoning behind that is consistency, something the entire coaching staff has stressed all fall.

"If we were to play today, it would be Will (Rogers)," Leach said. "Consistency I would say would be the biggest thing. I think, as far as just throwing the ball, they all do a pretty good job of that. Then, they have various other physical attributes... he's a very committed guy as far as watching film and has thrown more with these guys than anybody else."

Rogers did a fine job in 2020 for true freshman essentially being thrown into the fire after graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello went down, starting six games last season.

He finished out his freshman year with 1,976 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions -- four of which came in his first three appearances when he called off of the bench.

Assuming that nothing changes -- and it doesn't look like it will -- we'll get our first look at how improved Rogers and the rest of the offense look in real game action after a full offseason on Sept. 4 when LA Tech travels to Davis Wade Stadium.