Mississippi State LB Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson Announces Plans For 2023

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson revealed his intentions for the 2023 season this week.

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson is among those who will remain with the Bulldogs during the 2023 season.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his intentions, indicating that he was ready to "run it back" as defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy will do the same.

Watson posted a career year in 2022 as his draft stock rose -- something that should only continue as he gets another year of college football under his belt next season. This is good news for a Bulldogs defense that had success this year, but is expected to lose some key players who prepare to take the next step to the NFL level.

Watson finished out the 2022 season with 108 total tackles (49 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Over five seasons with the team, Watson posts 235 combined tackles (100 solo), 10 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out for the Bulldogs and teams across the college landscape as the transfer portal opens soon and more draft-eligible players continue to announce their intentions.

