Bulldogs' Charles Cross Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Cross was recognized for his Saturday performance against NC State.

Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, recognized for his Saturday performance in the Bulldogs' 24-10 win over NC State.

Cross, who saw action for 65 snaps in that contest, has started both games this season at left tackle for the Bulldogs. On Saturday, he posted a 73.6 overall grade that led the unit from Pro Football Focus, also earning an 88.8 pass-blocking grade. He didn't allow a single pressure in a game in which MSU dropped back to pass 51 times.

The 6-foot-5, 310 pound sophomore from Laurel, Mississippi is the first Bulldogs offensive lineman to earn a weekly honor from the conference since Darryl Williams did it twice on the 2019 season.

Cross was recognized several times ahead of the season, named to the Preseason All-SEC second team by the league's coaches in August.

He is currently projected to be a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.