Watch: Bulldogs OL Cole Smith, RB Omni Wells Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/20/2021

Mississippi State finished up its 13th practice of fall camp -- part of which was moved indoors due to weather concerns -- on Friday afternoon.

Bulldogs offensive lineman Cole Smith and running back Omni Wells met with the media after the day's work was done.

Smith, who played center last year but has been playing both guard and center throughout practice, expressed confidence in the progress the offensive line as a whole has made this offseason.

"I think we’re all on the same page this year," Smith said. "We communicate a lot better. We play better as a unit."

Though the offensive line has largely had a good camp, the unit was subpar in MSU's first scrimmage of the fall, allowing a total of 10 sacks between the four quarterbacks who saw action.

The Bulldogs have their next scrimmage Saturday.

"We just tried to put it (the first scrimmage) behind us and get better every day," Smith said. " I feel we’ll be much improved by tomorrow."

Watch below to hear everything Smith and Wells had to say after Friday's practice (phot/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):