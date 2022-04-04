Skip to main content

A Lot of Cleat Left to Fill: Leach Sorting Out Tackle Spots

For the first time in his tenure at Mississippi State, Mike Leach has a question mark hovering above an all-important position in the Air Raid.

Charles Cross will not be suiting up in the Maroon and White next season, that much is a fact. 

For the past two seasons, Cross has anchored the blind side for the likes of K.J. Costello and Will Rogers. Now, without an all-SEC caliber left tackle, MSU head coach Mike Leach is searching for somebody new to protect his quarterbacks. 

Luckily, Leach has some options. Percy Lewis is a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and was one of the most highly sought after offensive line recruits in the juco. portal. At 6-foot-8 and 345 lbs., Lewis is a monster of a man. His length and size are attributes that play along with the old adage of "some things can't be coached." However, that immense size comes at a price. 

From watching practice, Lewis starts out fairly mobile for his size. As practice goes on, however, it is evident that Lewis loses a step. Leach knows this, and spoke to media about his desire to get Lewis into fall shape. 

"You know, Percy is still getting in shape," said Leach, "He does some good things and moves extremely well for a guy his size."

Scott Lashley started last season at the right tackle slot, and Albert Reese IV has been working in there with the starters. He looks solid, but at 315, the bull rush is an area of concern for the redshirt freshman. 

Another new face working in at left tackle is Steven Lasoya III, the transfer from Middle Tennessee. Lasoya is far from the size of Lewis at 6-foot-4 and 305 lbs, but offers some much needed mobility when it comes to protecting against the outside rush.

Overall, Leach added that the tackle spots have produced "more good than bad" results.

"(It's) a work in progress," Leach said, "you know, more good than bad. We just want to get more consistent."

Leach knows he's got some holes to fill up front. Luckily, with a solid list of options, he's got all spring to figure it out. 

