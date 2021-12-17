OL Charles Cross Declares For 2022 NFL Draft, Won’t Play In Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross declared for the NFL Draft in a long-awaited statement released on Friday afternoon.

The news came as no surprise to those who have been following Cross all season. In an open letter posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Cross took the time to thank his family, coaches, teammates and fans for their continued support before announcing his decision. Cross will forego the rest of his college eligibility and begin preparing immediately for the 2022 NFL Draft. This means that he will opt out of playing in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech on Dec. 28.

Cross has had high expectations placed on him since the beginning of the 2021 season, but he has lived up to each of them. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt sophomore has been a key part of MSU's offensive line as a left tackle. In 12 games this season, Cross gave up only five quarterback pressures and one sack on 682 total pass blocks-- a feat that seems almost impossible in Mike Leach's pass-heavy Air Raid offense.

His hard work has not gone unnoticed. Cross has picked up his fair share of awards and accolades throughout the season, with some bigger ones piling up over the last few weeks. He received Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors from the SEC for his performances against NC State and Vanderbilt and was awarded the Kent Hull Trophy-- given to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi-- on Nov. 22. Cross was also named a First-Team All-SEC Offensive Lineman by Pro Football Focus, the Associated Press, and by the selection of the SEC coaches. Most notably, he was named to three different All-American teams by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, and The Sporting News, becoming the first Bulldog to pick up three separate All-American honors since linebacker Benardrick McKinney in 2014.

Now, Cross will be taking his talents to the next level and will not play in the Liberty Bowl. He has been a projected first-round draft pick since the beginning of the season, although the overall number at which he will be picked is still up for speculation. No matter where he goes, Cross has made it evident that he will continue to support his college team and be ever thankful for those who have stood by his side.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place beginning on April 28 in Paradise, Nevada, and conclude on April 30.