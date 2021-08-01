Looking at all 39 Bulldogs in the NFL and Where Each of Them Currently Plays

A look at every Mississippi State player currently in the NFL.

Mississippi State athletics has produced a wealth of talent across multiple sports, and several of those athletes have gone on to compete at the professional level.

Specifically looking at football, the Bulldogs had two players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft -- defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer to the Denver Broncos at pick No. 253 in the seventh round and running back Kylin Hill to the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 256 in the seventh round.

Several other former Bulldogs were signed as undrafted free agents after the event, while quarterback KJ Costello was invited to rookie minicamp, officially signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Here's a look at all 39 Bulldogs in the NFL, how long they were at MSU and which pro team they're currently with:

1. S Johnathan Abram, 2017-18, Las Vegas Raiders

2. DE Denico Autry, 2012-13, Tennessee Titans

3. LS Hunter Bradley, 2012-17, Green Bay Packers

4. WR Fred Brown, 2014-15, Tennessee Titans

5. OG Deion Calhoun, 2014-18, Arizona Cardinals

6. OT Tommy Champion, 2017-19, Seattle Seahawks

7. P Logan Cooke, 2014-17, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. QB KJ Costello, 2020, Los Angeles Chargers

9. DT Fletcher Cox, 2009-11, Philadelphia Eagles

10. CB Cameron Dantzler, 2016-19, Minnesota Vikings

11. OT Greg Eiland, 2016-20, Seattle Seahawks

12. LB Willie Gay Jr., 2017-19, Kansas City Chiefs

13. DB J.T. Gray, 2014-17, New Orleans Saints

14. TE Farrod Green, 2015-19, Indianapolis Colts

15. DE Gerri Green, 2017-18, Las Vegas Raiders

16. WR Stephen Guidry, 2018-19, Dallas Cowboys

17. RB Kylin Hill, 2017-20, Green Bay Packers

18. OG Gabe Jackson, 2009-13, Seattle Seahawks

19. OG Elgton Jenkins, 2014-18, Green Bay Packers

20. DT Chris Jones, 2013-15, Kansas City Chiefs

21. OLB Kobe Jones, 2016-20, Atlanta Falcons

22. LB Benardrick McKinney, 2011-14, Miami Dolphins

23. LB Pernell McPhee, 2009-10, Baltimore Ravens

24. WR Osirus Mitchell, 2016-20, Dallas Cowboys

25. S Marcus Murphy, 2018-20, Atlanta Falcons

26. OL Dareuan Parker, 2016-20, Chicago Bears

27. OT Tyre Phillips, 2017-19, Baltimore Ravens

28. QB Dak Prescott, 2011-15, Dallas Cowboys

29. S Will Redmond, 2012-15, Green Bay Packers

30. LB Chauncey Rivers, 2017-19, Baltimore Ravens

31. DL Jeffery Simmons, 2016-18, Tennessee Titans

32. CB Darius Slay, 2011-12, Philadelphia Eagles

33. LB Preston Smith, 2011-14, Green Bay Packers

34. DE Marquiss Spencer, 2016-20, Denver Broncos

35. DE Montez Sweat, 2017-18, Washington Football Team

36. TE Jordan Thomas, 2016-17, Indianapolis Colts

37. ILB Erroll Thompson, 2016-20, Atlanta Falcons

38. OL Darryl Williams, 2015-19, Kansas City Chiefs

39. WR Isaiah Zuber, 2019, New England Patriots