Looking at all 39 Bulldogs in the NFL and Where Each of Them Currently Plays

Bulldogs in the NFL: Mississippi State's 39 Players Currently Competing in the League
Mississippi State athletics has produced a wealth of talent across multiple sports, and several of those athletes have gone on to compete at the professional level.
Specifically looking at football, the Bulldogs had two players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft -- defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer to the Denver Broncos at pick No. 253 in the seventh round and running back Kylin Hill to the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 256 in the seventh round.
Several other former Bulldogs were signed as undrafted free agents after the event, while quarterback KJ Costello was invited to rookie minicamp, officially signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Here's a look at all 39 Bulldogs in the NFL, how long they were at MSU and which pro team they're currently with:
1. S Johnathan Abram, 2017-18, Las Vegas Raiders
2. DE Denico Autry, 2012-13, Tennessee Titans
3. LS Hunter Bradley, 2012-17, Green Bay Packers
4. WR Fred Brown, 2014-15, Tennessee Titans
5. OG Deion Calhoun, 2014-18, Arizona Cardinals
6. OT Tommy Champion, 2017-19, Seattle Seahawks
7. P Logan Cooke, 2014-17, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. QB KJ Costello, 2020, Los Angeles Chargers
9. DT Fletcher Cox, 2009-11, Philadelphia Eagles
10. CB Cameron Dantzler, 2016-19, Minnesota Vikings
11. OT Greg Eiland, 2016-20, Seattle Seahawks
12. LB Willie Gay Jr., 2017-19, Kansas City Chiefs
13. DB J.T. Gray, 2014-17, New Orleans Saints
14. TE Farrod Green, 2015-19, Indianapolis Colts
15. DE Gerri Green, 2017-18, Las Vegas Raiders
16. WR Stephen Guidry, 2018-19, Dallas Cowboys
17. RB Kylin Hill, 2017-20, Green Bay Packers
18. OG Gabe Jackson, 2009-13, Seattle Seahawks
19. OG Elgton Jenkins, 2014-18, Green Bay Packers
20. DT Chris Jones, 2013-15, Kansas City Chiefs
21. OLB Kobe Jones, 2016-20, Atlanta Falcons
22. LB Benardrick McKinney, 2011-14, Miami Dolphins
23. LB Pernell McPhee, 2009-10, Baltimore Ravens
24. WR Osirus Mitchell, 2016-20, Dallas Cowboys
25. S Marcus Murphy, 2018-20, Atlanta Falcons
26. OL Dareuan Parker, 2016-20, Chicago Bears
27. OT Tyre Phillips, 2017-19, Baltimore Ravens
28. QB Dak Prescott, 2011-15, Dallas Cowboys
29. S Will Redmond, 2012-15, Green Bay Packers
30. LB Chauncey Rivers, 2017-19, Baltimore Ravens
31. DL Jeffery Simmons, 2016-18, Tennessee Titans
32. CB Darius Slay, 2011-12, Philadelphia Eagles
33. LB Preston Smith, 2011-14, Green Bay Packers
34. DE Marquiss Spencer, 2016-20, Denver Broncos
35. DE Montez Sweat, 2017-18, Washington Football Team
36. TE Jordan Thomas, 2016-17, Indianapolis Colts
37. ILB Erroll Thompson, 2016-20, Atlanta Falcons
38. OL Darryl Williams, 2015-19, Kansas City Chiefs
39. WR Isaiah Zuber, 2019, New England Patriots