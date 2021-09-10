Mississippi State QB Reportedly Strikes NIL Deal With BBQ Chain

September 10, 2021
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Reportedly Strikes NIL Deal With BBQ Chain

The Mississippi State QB is taking advantage of the NIL era.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is just one of many college football players who are taking advantage of the new ability to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness.

According to WCBI's Jon Sokoloff, Rogers has reached an agreement with Moe's Original BBQ. The chain restaurant has locations in 14 different states, including one near the Mississippi State campus in Starkville.

Also per Sokoloff, the agreement has Rogers as a sponsor and will last throughout the whole football season. With the agreement, Rogers and his offensive linemen will get free meals at the restaurant every Thursday.

This is good thinking from Rogers, making use of the times to take care of his offensive line through NIL. In the past, we've seen quarterbacks across the country find different ways to take care of their offensive line (which is important, considering those are the guys who are supposed to help keep you upright on Saturdays).

Former LSU quarterback Danny Etling is one of those -- ex-Tigers offensive lineman KJ Malone said Etling used to buy donuts for his o-linemen while they all played together in Baton Rouge in their college days.

That's just one of countless examples, but it will be interesting to see how many other signal-callers make use of NIL to benefit the players around them, particularly the o-line, moving forward.

