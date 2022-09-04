Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers garnered a lot of positive attention before the season-opener against Memphis and certainly backed it up as he completed 38-of-49 passes for 450 yards with five touchdowns in the 49-23 win.

While there were compliments abound for his work on the field, with head coach Mike Leach called the performance one of the quarterback's best in terms of seeing the field when I asked him about his overall opinion of Rogers' night.

“I thought he played pretty well,” Leach said. “The interception we weren’t on the same page. We need to finish the route. He had one ball tipped. I thought he did a good job holding things together. He did a good job seeing the field.”

But good wasn't good enough for Rogers, who constantly speaks to self-improvement and has consistently made strides in his rise at MSU.

"I mean, not necessarily," Rogers said. I'm kind of kind of ticked off about it, to be honest, you know, and then I was just so sloppy when we came back out and second half... just sloppy on my half. So I need to do a better job and I need to be more accurate."

It's clear Rogers holds himself to a high standard, which bodes well for the future of the Bulldogs. But what he did Saturday night was notable as he was nearly flawless in his decision-making with good ball placement at all levels of the field -- and his 450 passing yards were good for a career-best. It's also the fifth-best total in the category in program history.

Rogers will look to continue to progress as the Bulldogs face Arizona on the road Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. CT.