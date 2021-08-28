Where Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Ranks, According to One Outlet

How does Mississippi State's Will Rogers compare to the rest of the quarterbacks in the country?

The wait for Mississippi State football will soon come to an end and so will the preseason predictions as the Bulldogs now stand just eight days away from the start of the season when LA Tech comes to town on Sept. 4.

With the season around the corner, Athlon Sports released its quarterback rankings for 2021.

The network's Steven Lassan put Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at No. 60 on the list -- slightly ahead of the middle of the pack.

With that ranking, Rogers sits in front of Sean Clifford from Penn State and right behind Bo Nix of Auburn.

"The Air Raid attack struggled to get on track in coach Mike Leach’s debut season in Starkville, but the Bulldogs are likely to benefit from a normal offseason and a full complement of practices to install and learn the system," Lassan wrote. "Rogers enters fall practice as the front-runner after throwing for 1,976 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman last year. The Mississippi native averaged only 5.7 yards per attempt but connected on 69.1 percent of his throws and seemed to give the offense a spark late in the year. Even though Rogers has the inside track, true freshman Sawyer Robertson and Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham will get a chance to unseat him this fall."

Rogers has been in competition with South Alabama transfer quarterback Chance Lovertich throughout fall camp, but head coach Mike Leach said earlier this week that if the season were to begin now, Rogers would get the starting nod because he has the edge in terms of consistency.

The sophomore saw action in 1,976 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions -- four of which came in his first three appearances when he came off the bench.

We'll get an even better look at what he can do this fall when he has a chance to be the team's starting quarterback for a full season.