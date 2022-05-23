Skip to main content

Will Rogers Leads Power Five Quarterbacks in Impressive Statistical Category

Will Rogers leads Power Five quarterbacks with most red zone passing touchdowns last season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers took a big step in 2021 and has the potential to become one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC this season. 

He's shown significant improvement in areas of his game like decision-making and ball placement, also catching some attention for what he's does on the stats sheet.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers had the most red zone passing touchdowns last season (26). Rogers is ahead of elite talent such as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his sophomore season, Rogers played exceptionally for the Bulldogs. Rogers recorded 4,739 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, while also recording a 73.9% completion percentage. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With arguably the most grueling schedule in the nation, MSU is going to need Rogers and his leadership to help guide the Bulldogs through such a tough schedule. 

He flashed several times, with one of his best performances coming in the 31-17 win over Kentucky when he set the record for SEC single-game completion percentage against Kentucky at 92.3%. He also played a role in the record comeback win over Auburn, passing for 415 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 43-34 victory.

Rogers has the ability to complete among the grueling SEC West, and will be surrounded by talented wideouts such as Rara Thomas, Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, and transfer receiver Justin Robinson out of Georgia. 

The Bulldogs quarterback has stepped up in some big-time moments, and will look to lead MSU to a successful 2022 season, perhaps also cementing himself as one of the best in the nation.

USATSI_18253206
Other

Mississippi State Softball Advances to First Super Regional in Program History

By Elizabeth Keen12 hours ago
USATSI_17524432
Football

Five Mississippi State Players in the NFL to Watch in 2022

By Dylan Flippo12 hours ago
USATSI_18171745
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 3

By Elizabeth KeenMay 21, 2022
USATSI_16305138
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Tennessee in Final Game

By Crissy FroydMay 21, 2022
USATSI_12673474
Baseball

'We'll Build it Back Quick': Chris Lemonis Has Big Offseason Plans

By Elizabeth KeenMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17988165
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, Game 2

By Elizabeth KeenMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17875174
Baseball

Three Mississippi State Baseball Freshmen Reportedly Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydMay 20, 2022
USATSI_16319377
Baseball

Mississippi State's Landon Sims to Toss Ceremonial First Pitch Against Tennessee

By Elizabeth KeenMay 20, 2022