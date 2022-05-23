Will Rogers leads Power Five quarterbacks with most red zone passing touchdowns last season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers took a big step in 2021 and has the potential to become one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC this season.

He's shown significant improvement in areas of his game like decision-making and ball placement, also catching some attention for what he's does on the stats sheet.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers had the most red zone passing touchdowns last season (26). Rogers is ahead of elite talent such as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his sophomore season, Rogers played exceptionally for the Bulldogs. Rogers recorded 4,739 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, while also recording a 73.9% completion percentage.

With arguably the most grueling schedule in the nation, MSU is going to need Rogers and his leadership to help guide the Bulldogs through such a tough schedule.

He flashed several times, with one of his best performances coming in the 31-17 win over Kentucky when he set the record for SEC single-game completion percentage against Kentucky at 92.3%. He also played a role in the record comeback win over Auburn, passing for 415 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 43-34 victory.

Rogers has the ability to complete among the grueling SEC West, and will be surrounded by talented wideouts such as Rara Thomas, Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, and transfer receiver Justin Robinson out of Georgia.

The Bulldogs quarterback has stepped up in some big-time moments, and will look to lead MSU to a successful 2022 season, perhaps also cementing himself as one of the best in the nation.