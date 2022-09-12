Mississippi State football (2-0) remains undefeated after recording double-digit wins over Memphis and Arizona in the first two games of the season.

The Bulldogs have shown improvement in all three phases of the game and boast several players with NFL potential, one of which is junior quarterback Will Rogers.

And the signal-caller is already catching some big attention with what he's put together both in the film and on the stat sheet. Looking at the latter, Rogers already is a major standout in notable categories by the numbers.

He leads the Southeastern Conference in passing yards per game (381.5), total passing yards (763), passing touchdowns (9), completion percentage (78.6%) and completions for first downs (39).

His passing yards per game average also leads the entire nation. Obviously, only two games have been played so far, but this certainly reflects well on Rogers and what Mike Leach's Air Raid system does both for quarterbacks and overall team success.

Rogers is playing with more consistency this season, with his success on the deep ball more on display than it was last season in addition to improved ball placement and decision-making.

It will be interesting to see how Rogers builds upon what's been a solid pair of outings as the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to open SEC play against the LSU Tigers (1-1) up next on the schedule.