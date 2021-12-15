Mississippi State Flips Notable Ole Miss Commitment

Jacarius Clayton - a three-star anchor in the middle of the defensive line - flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mississippi State on National Signing Day.

The Flipmas season is still in full effect, with 3-star Tupelo High School defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton flipping from Ole Miss to Mississippi State earlier today. Clayton was originally committed to MSU, then flipped to Ole Miss, only to flip back to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day.

Quite the force up front, Clayton measures out at 6-foot-6 and a half and 275 lbs. according to 247 Sports. MSU has plenty of depth at the position, but with the recent success of Bulldog defensive lineman, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and company should have no problems getting even more.

Clayton joins a program with a long tradition of successful defensive linemen, and picked State over schools like Oregon, Tennessee, Indiana and of course Ole Miss. He finished his senior season with 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. Clayton was given all-state honors for his efforts in his senior season and recently suited up in the Mississippi/Alabama all-star game.

The class is still in need of some help in the defensive backfield, but the transfer portal is wide open and full of recruits this season. Clayton joins recent commits Donterry Russel (Provine H.S.), Kalvin Dinkin (Lake H.S.) and Trevion Williams (Crystal Springs H.S.) to aid the Bulldogs on the defensive front in the coming years.