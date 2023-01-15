Mississippi State Flips 3-Star Miami Hurricanes QB Commitment

Mississippi State football added three-star walk-on quarterback Vic Sutton out of Madison Central High School (Madison, Mississippi) to its Class of 2023 over the weekend.

Sutton was formerly committed to the Miami Hurricanes, who return the entirety of the quarterback room and also signed three-star signal-caller Emory Williams to their 2023 class.

He's listed as the No. 67 quarterback prospect, the No. 30 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 1,368 overall player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite for the class.

Sutton holds offers from the likes of Louisiana Tech, Arkansas, Bowling Green, Buffalo, FAU, Memphis, Harvard, Maryland and Virginia Tech, among others.

"First, I would like to thank Coach Ponce and countless others at Miami for the opportunity to play for the U," Sutton wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate cane nation and all the love that I have received. But when God calls you can't ignore. He has blessed me in countless ways and continues to guide me on my journey. With that being said after great convos with Coach Zach Arnett I am honored to announce that I will be staying in the Sip and playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs!"

It will be interesting to see how things evolve with MSU and the walk-on, who projects as a player who could earn a scholarship down the line. The Bulldogs currently have just one scholarship quarterback in Will Rogers on the roster with highly-touted prospect Chris Parson set to begin classes in January.

The Bulldogs lost quarterbacks Daniel Greek, Sawyer Robertson and Braedyn Locke to the transfer portal this offseason.