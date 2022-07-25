There's a big race taking place between several of the nation's most prestigious college football programs to land 2023 four-star quarterback prospect Chris Parson following his de-commitment from FSU.

And Mississippi State is very much in that race.

Parson, a dual-threat passer of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, received an offer from the Bulldogs on May 28 and camped with the Bulldogs on June 10. The Bulldogs are up against the many who have already offered Parson, in addition to other schools like Cal, Florida A&M, Tennessee State and Virginia Tech, who have more recently offered Parson.

Given the success Mike Leach's Air Raid offense has had lately and the trajectory the team is on, it's easy to see why the opportunity at MSU could appeal to a player like Parson. There's no reason to believe junior quarterback Will Rogers won't have the starting job locked down as long as he's with the Bulldogs, but there's always the need to look to the long-term future at the position and keep a competitive room.

This is a quarterback who could fit the offensive scheme well and has the potential to make an impact in the SEC down the line. Many recruiting analysts have chimed in on the situation surrounding Parson as of late, and seem to like the Bulldogs' chances as Parson looks for his college landing spot.

Kelly Quinlan of BulldogBlitz.com is among those who are optimistic for MSU.

"All the celebrities are lining up for Mississippi State to land Parson. He hung out on the Bulldogs’ campus final month and has maintained a powerful relationship with Mike Leach and his workers all through his recruitment," Quinlan wrote. "I feel he is an efficient match within the Air Raid and the persevering with evolution of the offense. With Will Rogers transferring into his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs’ offense, I’m certain Leach and his workers want to have some good competitors brewing for the longer term in Starkville."

Rivals.com nationwide recruiting analyst Ryan Wright echoed some of that confidence.

"FACT (that Chris Parson's recommitment from Florida State will be Mississippi State's to achieve). Chris Parson picked up a suggestion from the Bulldogs on May 28 and camped with them on June 10," Wright wrote. "Parson’s decommitment from the Seminoles is a shock given the quite a few unofficial visits he’s taken to Tallahassee, attending a Florida State camp on June 4, and taking an official there on June 24."

Our Seth Garcia of Sports Illustrated also sees MSU having a very real shot.

"MSU has a legitimate shot at Parson given a few factors. One, he is looking for an offense that showcases his passing abilities and few toss it around the yard like the Bulldogs do. Of course Prescott’s time with him cannot hurt the program’s chances and he used an unofficial visit to see Starkville recently as well. He is not ruling out an official visit to campus to learn even more as his options blossom. The Parson family also has considerable ties to the state of Miss., where Chris was born. His father is an MSU grad, too."

Who ultimately snags Parson will be something to keep an eye on, and expect the Bulldogs to be in the mix.