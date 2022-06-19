Skip to main content

Mississippi State Football Adds Three Recruits to Class of 2023

Three members of the Class of 2023 announced their commitments to Mississippi State this week.

Mississippi State has added a few big names from the Class of 2023 to its football program over the past few days.

Dante Kelly, Kelley Jones and Jaylen Aborom committed to the Bulldogs this week. Each of these rising high-school seniors has made an impact in the world of Mississippi high school football. Jones and Aborom are strong defenders, while Kelly is labeled by 247Sports as an athlete who can easily play both sides of the field.

Here is a bit more about Mississippi State's newest recruits from the class of 2023.

Dante Kelly, ATH, Leflore County High School

The MSU commit known by the nickname of "Reaper" is certainly a force to be reckoned with on the football field. Kelly is expected to serve primarily as a defender at the collegiate level -- he totaled 98 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during his junior year. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder is listed as a three-star athlete by 247Sports and had offers from seven other universities, including Southern Miss, Memphis and Vanderbilt.

Kelley Jones, S, Clarksdale High School

Jones headed into Mississippi State's Top Dawg Camp as a rising senior to watch, and he left with an offer from the Bulldogs' coaching staff. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound safety out of Clarksdale High School brings quick feet and a lengthy frame to Zach Arnett's MSU defense. After committing to play for the Bulldogs, Jones also received an offer from Arkansas State.

Jaylen Aborom, CB, Oak Grove High School

Aborom announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Saturday morning after much anticipation from fans and coaches alike. The cornerback out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg racked up 78 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns scored during his junior season. Aborom committed to the Bulldogs over 11 other programs, including Louisiana, Southern Miss, Colorado State and Indiana.

