Mississippi State Loses DB to Transfer Portal

Mississippi State defensive back Janari Dean became the third player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this season. What does this mean for the Bulldogs?

Redshirt freshman Janari Dean announced via twitter (@JanariDean400) that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, but not as a defensive back. Per his twitter announcement Dean stated "I have officially entered the transfer portal and would like to pursue my talent on the other side of the ball, as a running back."

Although he primarily played safety for the Bulldogs, it is no surprise he wants to play on the other side of the ball. Janari Dean is a versatile athlete and has proved he is more than capable of playing on both sides of the ball. The South Panola High School graduate played both safety and running back during his time as a tiger. Dean was a top-20 prospect in Mississippi according to ESPN (No. 15).

Rivals (No. 17) and 247Sports (No. 10). He was also a Top-40 safety prospect nationally per ESPN (No. 33), Rivals (No. 37) and 247Sports (No. 37) and was selected to the Clarion Ledger’s Dandy Dozen his senior year. As a senior he helped SPHS to a 12-2 record and round two of the MHSAA (Mississippi High School Activities Association) Class 6A playoffs. He Carried 182 times for 1,599 yards and 15 touchdowns, recorded four catches for 86 yards and was 1-of-1 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown. As a junior in 2018, Dean rushed for 2,030 yards and 18 touchdowns, exceeding the 100-yard mark in 10 games and scoring multiple touchdowns in seven games. He participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game as a senior, caught the game-winning touchdown from MSU teammate Will Rogers and committed to MSU on June 17, 2019.

Per ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals, Dean was a three-star prospect and was a prize in the eyes of many Division 1 football programs. The talented athlete chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Southern Miss and Tennessee among others.

Dean was predicted playing time as a true freshman for MSU, but unfortunately suffered a torn meniscus towards the end of fall camp. This season-ending surgery prevented him from participating in the 2020 season. Despite being a first-year player, he was expected to serve as a special teams player and challenge for a spot on the two-deep. As a reserve, Dean appeared in nine football games which resulted in a total of three tackles on the season with a season high (2) against Vanderbilt. Although he spent most of his time with the bulldogs as a safety, he also practiced a few reps at corner. Heading into bowl practices, Dean was expected to be back with the safeties as the team prepared for Texas Tech.

Dean is a well-rounded athlete with major potential and was expected to be a contributor for Mississippi State in future seasons. Even though he has struggled finding playing time in the early stages of his career, it is undeniable his true potential is still present and it is very possible for him to compile a solid college career.

With this, Janari Dean is not the only player MSU has had enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the season. Linebacker Rodney Groce left the program midseason and is expected to sign with Arizona State on Wednesday. Fan favorite, Aaron Brule, announced his transfer publicly several days ago and has also stated his intentions of transferring to Michigan State.

It isn't uncommon for players to enter the transfer portal, but what does the loss of these players mean for MSU? It simply means replacement. Although Dean, Groce and Brule made many contributions to this team, when one must go another must fill in. The Bulldogs plan to offset the losses of this defensive trio with intentions of signing some transfers in upcoming weeks. Mississippi State is expected to sign at least three linebackers on Wednesday (according to 247Sports) in order to bring depth back to that position. As for the safety position, speculation and recruiting will play a large role in predicting the outcome of this position.