MSU's secondary has continued to show major improvement and has also remained competitive against the talented Air Raid offense in fall camp. Many Bulldogs have stepped up by forcing turnovers and making impressive plays on the ball, especially regarding the safety position.

The group of corners and safeties suiting up for the Bulldogs in 2022 look tremendously improved compared to last season. In addition to a talented group of returning defensive backs, MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett also added impressive transfers, including corner Marcus Banks (Alabama) and safety Jackie Matthews (West Virginia).

With so much talent returning in the secondary for the Bulldogs this year, can this group become one of the best in the Southeastern Conference this season?

Let's take a look at the talented players in the secondary for MSU and what they bring to the table in 2022:

Jalen Green (Safety)

Beginning his collegiate career as a Texas Longhorn, Jalen Green enters the 2022 season as one of the most experienced players on MSU's defense. Green has continued to show significant improvement in his ball tracking abilities by forcing turnovers and making some big hits during fall camp.

During his time at Texas, Green totaled 47 tackles with two pass breakups and one interception. Appearing in 12 games for MSU in 2021, Green recorded 42 total tackles, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and two interceptions. Green is one of many Bulldogs to look out for in the secondary this season.

Marcus Banks (Cornerback)

The most entertaining Bulldogs defensive back to watch during camp has been Marcus Banks. Banks continues to bring energy and swagger to MSU's secondary, and he's also made some outstanding plays in the process. At six-foot and 190 pounds, Banks will look to make a statement during his first season wearing the maroon and white.

Banks recorded a total of eight tackles and one interception during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Although Banks did not see much playing time in Tuscaloosa, he could be a huge impact player for the Bulldogs defense in Starkville this season.

Decamerion Richardson (Cornerback)

Entering his junior year at MSU, Decamerion Richardson has shown a tremendous amount of promise during fall camp. At six-foot-two and 190 pounds, Richardson has made his presence felt in the offseason by making big-time plays.

Richardson appeared in all 13 games last season and recorded 14 total tackles for the Bulldogs. MSU's secondary will need talent like Richardson to step up this season, especially since former Bulldogs defensive back Martin Emerson has moved on to the NFL.

Emmanuel Forbes (Cornerback)

Emmanuel Forbes is arguably one of the best defensive backs in the Southeastern Conference. Forbes is one of the most talented players in the country and he continues to be a huge leader for the MSU defense.

Racking up accolades and statistics is something Forbes is a custom to. So far during his time in the maroon and white, Forbes has recorded 104 total tackles, eight interceptions (three of which were returned for touchdowns) and 19 pass deflections. The athletic ability and experience Forbes possesses will be key to the success of the Bulldogs secondary this season.

Collin Duncan (Safety)

At six feet and 210 pounds, Collin Duncan returns for his senior season and has looked tremendously improved during camp. The Bulldogs safety has been a leader in production when it comes to the position, finishing second in tackles on the team last season.

Duncan is among the many defensive backs that have continued to impress with their ability to locate the ball and force turnovers during the offseason. Entering his senior year, Duncan has recorded 93 total tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass deflections and one forced fumble. His contribution to the Bulldogs secondary could be huge for the group this season.

Jackie Matthews (Safety)

After transferring from West Virginia in January this year, Jackie Matthews is one of the most highly anticipated additions to the Bulldogs secondary. He has continued to have a huge fall camp and will look to be a key contributor to the MSU defense this season.

During his time at West Virginia, Matthews recorded 47 total tackles, one sack, one interception and two pass deflections. At six feet and 190 pounds, Matthew's speed and athleticism are an impressive addition to the Bulldogs veteran secondary which looks to be stacked with talent ahead of 2022