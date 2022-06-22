Mississippi State Introduces In-Game Tailgating Experience at Davis Wade Stadium

Mississippi State has created a top-notch college football atmosphere at Davis Wade Stadium over the years, and a new, unique addition is sure to enhance the experience for Bulldogs fans of all ages.

The university introduced The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium on Wednesday morning. The new seating areas will be located on both ends of the west side upper deck, but they won't feature traditional rows of metal bleachers. Instead, The Balconies will serve as a permanent, in-game area that is similar to a tailgate.

There will be 11 Balconies on each side of the upper deck, and many of them will vary in size. Ten of the 22 total balconies can fit 15 people each, leaving a dozen more spots with significantly different capacities. Of the remaining 12 Balconies, there are two each that can hold 10, 12, 18, 20, 22 and 25 fans.

Fans who use the Balconies will have the opportunity to service their area before games to fit their needs. Each Balcony will have a removable shaded area, field-facing drink rail, electrical outlets and a storage area that can be used for outside snacks and beverages. Catering options will also be available. Fans will have the opportunity to bring in personal seating, tables, small refrigerators, fans and other approved items. Grills, tailgating tents and cooking appliances are prohibited.

If fans are interested in holding a Balcony, there are a few steps they must follow. A $2,700 donation to the Bulldog Club and the purchase of at least eight season tickets worth approximately $225 per ticket are required for access during the entirety of the 2022 football season. Those who have acquired a Balcony but still have room to accommodate a few more people are allowed to invite guests to join them. These guests must purchase a single-game Balcony ticket to be allowed access to the area.

The addition of The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium will further enhance the game-day experience in Starkville and provide fans with a unique opportunity that can't be found at most other schools across the SEC.