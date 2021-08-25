August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mississippi State Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks Coach Tony Hughes, Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/24/2021

Hughes and Washington met with the media Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football finished up with its 14th practice of fall camp on Tuesday. Following practice, four Bulldogs coaches met with the media.

Two of those were associate football head coach and nickelbacks coach Tony Hughes and safeties coach Jason Washington.

Washington seems pleased overall with what he's seen from the unit, but continues to aim for steady improvement.

"All of those guys from the first group with Fred Peters and Collin Duncan and Jalen Green and Jay Jimson's coming in and doing some stuff. Shawn Preston, Dylan Lawrence, CJ (Morgan) and Kyle Cass," Washington said. "Those guys have been doing a good job... trying to make sure that we concentrate on getting better each and every day and trying to eliminate as much inconsistency as possible. Those guys are coming along and working each other and doing a good job there."

Players within several position groups have made strides this offseason and a lot of that is thanks to having a much more normal offseason than last year.

"Coming off of the COVID situation from last year where you really didn't know what was going to happen in preseason preparation," Hughes said. "You were away from your traditional camp mode. This year coming back and doing a traditional camp, it's kind of like restarting your engine."

Watch below to hear everything Hughes and Washington had to say on Tuesday evening (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

WASHINGTON_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_082421_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks Coach Tony Hughes, Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/24/2021

Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

Watch: Bulldogs RBs Coach Eric Mele, Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/24/2021

USATSI_13549080 (1)
Football

Projected First-Round OL Charles Cross Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC, Others Snubbed

USATSI_15366905
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Will Johnathan Abram Have a Bounceback Season in 2021?

USATSI_15055588
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott Might Not Be 100% All Season

USATSI_15381988
Football

Improved Ground Game Could Boost Bulldogs' Air Raid Success in 2021

USATSI_16476595 (1)
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Former MSU QB Dak Prescott's Week 1 Availability Reportedly Determined

Photo Credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

Mike Leach Shares Thoughts on Quarterback Performance, Consistency After Second Scrimmage