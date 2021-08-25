Watch: Bulldogs Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks Coach Tony Hughes, Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/24/2021

Mississippi State football finished up with its 14th practice of fall camp on Tuesday. Following practice, four Bulldogs coaches met with the media.

Two of those were associate football head coach and nickelbacks coach Tony Hughes and safeties coach Jason Washington.

Washington seems pleased overall with what he's seen from the unit, but continues to aim for steady improvement.

"All of those guys from the first group with Fred Peters and Collin Duncan and Jalen Green and Jay Jimson's coming in and doing some stuff. Shawn Preston, Dylan Lawrence, CJ (Morgan) and Kyle Cass," Washington said. "Those guys have been doing a good job... trying to make sure that we concentrate on getting better each and every day and trying to eliminate as much inconsistency as possible. Those guys are coming along and working each other and doing a good job there."



Players within several position groups have made strides this offseason and a lot of that is thanks to having a much more normal offseason than last year.

"Coming off of the COVID situation from last year where you really didn't know what was going to happen in preseason preparation," Hughes said. "You were away from your traditional camp mode. This year coming back and doing a traditional camp, it's kind of like restarting your engine."

Watch below to hear everything Hughes and Washington had to say on Tuesday evening (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):