Mississippi State Reveals Uniform Combination Ahead of Saturday's Contest Against Kentucky

Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.

No. 16 Mississippi State faces a tough opponent in the No. 22-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, and the Bulldogs brought the uniforms to match the occasion.

MSU revealed that it's going all white on uniforms this week with a splash of maroon accompanied by a white script helmet. The Bulldogs kept things simple by just putting "State" on these, because putting the full "Mississippi State" would be a bit much as the program has one of the longer names in college football.

Here's a look at those, which received a lot of positive attention when they dropped on social media:

Mississippi State and Kentucky are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Lexington.

