Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Bowling Green

How to tune in as Mississippi State football looks to bounce back against Bowling Green.

Mississippi State (2-1) has a chance to bounce back this weekend against the visiting Bowling Green Falcons. The Bulldogs most recently fell 31-16 to the LSU Tigers last week when both teams opened SEC play in matchup MSU was slightly favored to win.

State enters this game as a heavy favorite over its non-conference opponent, though Bowling Green does have some intrigue surrounding it after the team defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, 34-31.

Here's what to know and how to tune in for the game regardless of where you are at kickoff:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 24

Weather: 82 degrees, Sunny

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

USATSI_17421433
Basketball

Mississippi State Basketball Releases 2022-2023 SEC Tipoff Times and TV Schedule

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18861439
Football

From State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Cornerbacks Graded Highly by PFF after NFL Week 2

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050381
Football

Mississippi State's 2023 Football Schedule Officially Released

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State's Week 1 Opponent for 2023 Season Officially Announced

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19067172
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Loss to LSU, Upcoming Game Against Bowling Green

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_11769967
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Program Standings Heading into Week 4

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_15063366
Football

Mississippi State's Austin Williams Nominated for 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026399
Football

Analyst Names Mississippi State's Will Rogers the Nation's 'Most Underrated' Quarterback

By Crissy Froyd