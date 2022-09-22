How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Bowling Green

Mississippi State (2-1) has a chance to bounce back this weekend against the visiting Bowling Green Falcons. The Bulldogs most recently fell 31-16 to the LSU Tigers last week when both teams opened SEC play in matchup MSU was slightly favored to win.

State enters this game as a heavy favorite over its non-conference opponent, though Bowling Green does have some intrigue surrounding it after the team defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, 34-31.

Here's what to know and how to tune in for the game regardless of where you are at kickoff:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 24

Weather: 82 degrees, Sunny

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)