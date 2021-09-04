Live Updates: Mississippi State Takes on LA Tech in Season Opener

September 4, 2021
Mississippi State plays its first game of the season against LA Tech on Saturday.
The wait is over -- the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

MSU is highly favored to win this game, with some predictions as bold as to say State could take this one by more than 40 points. 

But in college football, the consistent goal is to go 1-0 for the week, and the Bulldogs level-headedly enter this matchup looking to do just that. 

It will be exciting to see what the MSU Air Raid looks like in the second year of the Mike Leach era, as the Bulldogs get back to the field with a full offseason under their belts after facing a tremendous amount of adversity in the first year under a new coaching staff with nothing resembling a normal offseason.

You can find the latest score, major plays and stats updates right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

