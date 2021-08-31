Mississippi State Knows Which QB it Will Face First in 2021 Season

Mississippi State now knows which quarterback its defense will go up against first this season.

Louisiana Tech named its starting quarterback on Tuesday morning when it was announced that West Virginia transfer Austin Kendall would be taking the reins in the season opener.

In 2019, Kendall completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,989 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Over four seasons -- two seasons spent with Oklahoma and WVU each -- Kendall has completed 61.7% of his passes for 2,418 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Kendall and the Bulldogs offense that he's leading for the foreseeable future face a tough task going up against a Mississippi State defense that looks like it will have a strong pass rush this season and one of the best secondaries -- if not the best secondary -- in the nation.

MSU itself has not named a single starting quarterback for the first game of the season, listing sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich as co-starters ahead of the matchup.

The two have been considered the frontrunners for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, though head coach Mike Leach did say last week that "if we were to play today" Rogers would get the starting nod because he's been the most consistent.

LA Tech and MSU are set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 4 in Davis Wade Stadium. State is largely favored to win the contest, coming off a 4-7 overall record between the regular season and the postseason last year.