Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Matchup vs. LA Tech

September 2, 2021
Watch: Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett, Inside WRs Coach Dave Nichol, Special Teams Coordinator/OLBs Coach Matt Brock Discuss Week One Matchup Vs. LA Tech

Three Mississippi State coaches met with the media Wednesday to discuss the upcoming game against LA Tech.
It's officially game week for Mississippi State football for the first time since last year.

The team kicks off the season against a non-conference opponent in LA Tech (something it wasn't able to do last year because of the conference-only schedule), something that will serve as a good checkpoint as to how efforts made in fall camp translate to the football field in real-game action.

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Matt Brock met with the media a few days before the game.

"You're into full-on scout team and preparing for your opponent," Arnett said. "Last week, we still had some crossover with the offense. There's definitely things to clean up. I think that's every week in college football... preparation goes all the way on from Sunday when you come in until pregame meal. We've still got a little more time to clean things up."

Watch below to hear everything Arnett, Brock and Nichol had to say about the upcoming contest (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

