Mississippi State vs. LA Tech: Three Bold Predictions for Saturday

The 2021 Mississippi State season is finally here as the Bulldogs are set to face a visiting Louisiana Tech team this afternoon in Davis Stadium, at 3:00p.m. CT.

Mississippi State is a heavy favorite in game one as the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook have MSU favored by 23 points over LA Tech. The odds aren’t all that surprising given the talent of both teams; and taking into consideration the fact that MSU has had a full offseason heading into their second year under head coach Mike Leach.

Here’s three bold predictions to keep an eye on in today's Mississippi State vs. LA Tech game:

Mississippi State allows fewer than two touchdowns on defense, and delivers a defensive touchdown

The defense will be something to watch closely today as many expect the offense to improve in its second year under Mike Leach. But, if Mississippi State wants to take a big leap in 2021, they’ll need their defense to make a big leap too. Their first opponent provides this defense with an excellent opportunity to start the year off strong and build confidence early in the season.

Will Rogers throws four touchdowns and doesn’t turn the ball over

As I mentioned earlier, many expect this offense to be a much-improved unit compared to last season. A second year in Leach’s system should not only help Rogers, but also his supporting cast. LA Tech will provide Leach the ability to call the type of game he wants to call in today’s opener – giving Rogers the platform he needs to start building his confidence and rhythm as the MSU starting quarterback.

There will be two or more passing touchdowns of 60+ yards

The Air Raid offense – that’s it, that’s my reasoning for this prediction. Mike Leach should be in position to have flexibility with his play calling this afternoon if MSU gets off to a hot start. Leach could be more willing to take some risks down the field with Rogers to test his makeup in the Air Raid scheme. Combine that with the catch-and-run ability of this offense and we can easily see more than one long touchdown catch.