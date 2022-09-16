Mississippi State and LSU will face off on Saturday night in a matchup that will feature plenty of well-respected talents within the world of college football.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the year and have started to turn heads after convincing wins against Memphis and Arizona. On the other hand, LSU dropped its first game of the season to Florida State in a neutral-site contest in New Orleans but defeated Southern by a score of 65-17 the following weekend to even out its record. The battle between the two SEC West rivals will be crucial for both teams as conference play ramps up over the next few weeks.

Here are three Mississippi State student-athletes to watch who could make a huge difference for the team this weekend.

1. QB Will Rogers

Rogers currently leads the entire SEC with 763 passing yards, nine touchdowns and a completion percentage of 78.57 percent. The signal-caller recorded impressive stats while leading his team to lopsided wins over Memphis and Arizona, but can he continue to put up those numbers against LSU? The Tigers will be the first major test that Rogers faces this season, and his performance could indicate what Bulldogs fans can expect once SEC play truly begins.

2. WR Rara Thomas

Sophomore standout Thomas has been a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron, even against defenders with much more experience than him. The wideout totaled five receptions for 63 yards in MSU's win over Arizona last weekend after recording 81 yards and one touchdown against Memphis. Some of his biggest strengths are his speed and agility: Thomas has an outstanding ability to miss tackles and extend plays. He will be a crucial target for Rogers against an LSU defense that can never be taken lightly.

3. CB Emmanuel Forbes

After a more quiet performance to open the season, Forbes roared to life against Arizona. The junior had two total tackles, two pass breakups and one interception. He was mere inches away from having a second interception on the night, as he hauled in a pass from Wildcats' quarterback Jayden de Laura but came down out of bounds. Forbes is expected to do big things for the Bulldogs' secondary this season and has shown that he has the potential to be a huge difference-maker for the team. Expect him to fight his hardest against a strong LSU wide receiver corps that features NFL Draft prospect Kayshon Boutte.