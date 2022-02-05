Mississippi State Set to Face Southern Miss in 2030, 2031

It was announced Friday evening by FBschedules.com that Mississippi State and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles have scheduled a home and home series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

MSU currently holds the lead in the series between the two programs, but only just at a 15-14-1 split, that lone tie coming in 1973.

The Bulldogs emerged the victor the last time the two teams met in 2019 via a final score of 38-15, and are now scheduled for three out of conference games in the 2030 season, with the other two coming against Tulane and another home and home series agasint the Washington State Cougars, respectively.

Southern Miss. has been trending upwards recently after the hiring of Will Hall, signing some high-quality recruits and transfers - some of which have been former Bulldogs such as Janari Dean.

Although it may seem far off now, the 2030 season will be here before Bulldog fans know it, and will undoubtedly be just as much of a roller coaster ride as ever, no matter who the Bulldogs line up against.